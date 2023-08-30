Scaffolding put around 20ft sunflower in Shrewsbury
Scaffolding has been put around a giant sunflower in Shropshire in a bid to protect it from the wind.
The one outside David Florendine's home in Shrewsbury stands 20 feet (6.10 metres) tall.
He has been perfecting the art of growing sunflowers over the years and said this one was one of his biggest yet.
"It points away from our kitchen window so when we look out... all we see is lots of green leaves," he said.
"The start of this year was fantastic, warm and hot and sunflowers like heat and light."
Mr Florendine added he had used soil heaters to keep the ground warm as the weather fluctuated.
He said growing sunflowers had become a passion.
"I think I have the right balance - it hasn't quite consumed me, but probably every year I do a little bit more to get a few more inches," he said.
