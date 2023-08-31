New Bishop of Birmingham Rev Dr Michael Volland approved by King
A new Bishop of Birmingham has been approved by the King.
Reverend Dr Michael Volland was formally welcomed at the city's cathedral on Thursday, following the retirement of The Right Reverend David Urquhart in October.
The new bishop is due to be consecrated on 30 November.
Dr Volland said he was looking forward to making Birmingham his new home and getting to know its people and communities.
"I am excited to be following the call of God to serve the city and region as the next Bishop of Birmingham," he said.
He is currently the Principal of Ridley Hall, Cambridge.
Paying tribute, Ridley Hall said he had been an "outstanding" in the role and would continue to lead the college through the Michaelmas term.
The father-of-three, originally from Reading, is a keen runner and has been a member of Christian Surfers for almost 30 years.
The acting Bishop of Birmingham, the Right Reverend Anne Hollinghurst, said: "'We look forward to welcoming Michael to the wonderfully diverse city-region that we serve as the Church of England, Birmingham.
"We pray for him as he prepares to join us in our calling to be a transformed and transforming church at the heart of our communities."
On Thursday, Dr Volland met University of Birmingham students as well as visiting a community cafe at St Germains Church, Edgbaston.
