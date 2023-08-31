Arrests as police car rammed in Erdington by men in masks
- Published
A car full of people wearing masks rammed a police car in Birmingham as they tried to flee.
Concerns had been raised at 02:00 BST on Thursday that the vehicle's occupants were driving around Abbots Road in Edrington trying car doors.
West Midlands Police firearms officers used their car, which the suspects ploughed into, to stop them escaping.
Three men, aged 18, 22 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of having a bladed weapon in a public place.
Officers recovered money and weapons from a Mercedes, which they said turned out to be a stolen car on false plates.
The men remain in custody and witnesses are urged to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.