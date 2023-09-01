Birmingham city centre hotel evacuated after cafe fire
Hotel guests have been evacuated in Birmingham city centre following a fire at a nearby coffee shop, West Midlands Fire Service has said.
Firefighters were called to the scene near Martineau Place at 06:15 BST on Friday to reports of a fire in the fridge on the ground floor of the cafe.
Smoke from the blaze affected the nearby Staybridge Suite Hotel and an NHS facility, crews said.
The fire is now out and investigations into the cause are being carried out.
Corporation Street was closed during the incident but has since reopened.
