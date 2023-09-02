Crooked House 'padlocking ceremony' planned
A "padlocking ceremony" is due to take place at the site of the Crooked House pub in the Black Country.
It was well-known for its "wonky" appearance before it set alight on 5 August and was then demolished less than 48 hours later.
The Save the Crooked House campaign group said it had talked to contractors who agreed to lock up the bricks from the building.
The group expects hundreds to turn out to see padlocks put on the containers.
It's leader, Paul Turner, said one of the keys to the padlocks would then be kept by the contractors and the other by the campaign group itself, to ensure their safety.
He said a local singer and comedian, Johnny Cole, would perform at the event and police would be on hand, in case more people than expected turn up.
Mr Turner has not planned to give a speech and said "I never thought I'd be involved in any of this sort of thing."
The event is due to start at 11:30 BST on Saturday with the ceremony taking place at midday.
The 18th Century building, in Himley, was known for its sloping walls and floor due to mining subsidence in the area.
Protesters angry at the demolition have camped out at the site to make sure the bricks were not removed.
South Staffordshire Council is conducting its own investigation into the demolition.
Two men arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life over the fire were released under conditional police bail, Staffordshire Police said.
