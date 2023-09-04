Solihull refuse and park workers to strike for a week
Refuse workers, street cleaners and grounds maintenance workers are going on strike in Solihull in a dispute over pay, the GMB union says.
It will last a week from Monday, with staff on council contracts walking out "over low pay" from firms contracted with the authority, it added.
Veolia, which has refuse and street-cleaning workers, said it would like to apologise to any residents affected.
Park workers employer IDVerde said it was open to "constructive discussions".
The strike came after talks failed to bring an offer to the table in line with inflation, the GMB said.
It also said IDVerde, which employed grounds, park and cemetery workers, had already seen a week of disruption.
'Hard work'
A spokesperson for IDVerde said it was disappointed a resolution had not been found so far but it remained open to "constructive discussions that recognise the hard work of our teams".
Veolia said it made "a further pay and conditions offer" to the union which "reflected the hard work of our collection crews and street cleansing teams in Solihull".
A spokesperson added it was "disappointed" a resolution had not been found and the firm remained committed "to finding a solution with our teams".
The Bickenhill Household Waste and Recycling Centre would be open as usual for those with bookings, they added.
The strike was an issue between the two firms and their staff so "it would be inappropriate for the council to comment", a spokesperson for Solihull Council said.
"Residents are encouraged to regularly check our website to see how their collections may be impacted," they added.
