Birmingham: Father's appeal after cyclist, 16, 'left for dead'

First carWest Midlands Police
Police released a picture of this car, which is believed to have been involved and pulled up shortly afterwards
By Clare Lissaman
BBC News, West Midlands

The father of a 16-year-old cyclist who suffered serious head injuries in a hit-and-run crash has backed a police appeal for information.

Harvey Aitken now struggles with memory loss and a speech impediment after being hit in Wharfdale Road, Tyseley, Birmingham, at 23:35 BST on 9 July.

His father Andrew has been told it will take up to two years for him to fully recover from his "severe brain trauma".

Officers have urged the drivers of two vehicles to contact them.

Google
Harvey was cycling in Wharfdale Road when he was hit

West Midlands Police said the car thought to have been involved pulled up after the crash.

The force is also trying to trace the driver of a second vehicle, which stopped and "appears to flash the driver of vehicle one". Both then drove off.

The teenager spent three weeks in hospital with a bleed on the brain.

West Midlands Police
The force said a second vehicle - the one pictured - stopped and appeared "to flash the driver of vehicle one", before both vehicles drove off

Mr Aitken said he had feared for his son's life.

"When I received the phone call at 3am that morning my heart sank, it is every parents' worst nightmare," he said.

"The whole family has been impacted by this incident, including Harvey's five siblings who were distressed to hear what had happened to their brother."

Mr Aitken appealed for anyone who saw or heard anything to contact police "because the person responsible needs to be brought to justice".

"They left our 16-year-old son lying in the road for dead," he added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.