Sites chosen for Solihull family support centres
- Published
Sites have been chosen for four new family support centres in Solihull.
The centres, which will cost a total of £1m, will offer advice on parenting programmes, maternity services, special educational needs and playgroups.
Funding for the programme has come from the Department for Education - with the first, in Kingshurst, scheduled to open later this month.
It is proposed the three other centres will open in the Smith's Wood, Chelmsley Wood and Elmdon areas.
Solihull Council approved the establishment of the centre at the Evergreen Space at Yorkswood Primary School, Kingshurst after a trial in July.
It will now consider plans for the others.
The Smith's Wood hub could be set up at Elmwood Place on Burtons Way and will occupy a section on the ground and first floor.
In the long-term, the proposal for the Chelmsley Wood site is to co-locate with Chelmsley Wood Library, but until then it would be based at the Connexions building on Bosworth Drive.
Hatchford Brook Youth and Community Centre on Old Lode Lane has been earmarked as the Elmdon hub site.
