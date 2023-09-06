Traffic wardens attacked in 'nasty assault' in Birmingham
Three men have been arrested after two traffic wardens were attacked in a "nasty assault" in a Birmingham street.
Police said they were aware of video footage being circulated on social media that showed the incident on Stratford Road on Monday afternoon.
The men aged 31, 23 and 20 have been held on suspicion of assault.
Insp Neil Kirkpatrick said no-one should be subjected to violence while they worked, adding: "I'm relieved they did not suffer more serious injuries."
