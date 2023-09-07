Boy arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of terrorism offences
- Published
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and distributing extreme material.
The 17-year-old was detained at an address in Birmingham on Thursday.
He was arrested under Section 1 and Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and taken to a police station.
Following the planned operation - part of an investigation by local counter-terrorism officers - West Midlands Police was searching a property, the force said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.