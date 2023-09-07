Government will 'do what is right' for Birmingham - Jeremy Hunt
- Published
Jeremy Hunt says the government will "do what is right" for Birmingham's residents after the city council declared itself effectively bankrupt.
But the chancellor said no formal request to the Treasury for help had been made by the authority.
All but essential spending has been stopped by the council as it struggles with a bill of up to £760m to settle equal pay claims.
"We will study carefully any request that is made," Mr Hunt told the BBC.
"In the end we will do what is right for the people of Birmingham."
The Labour-run council issued a Section 114 notice on Tuesday which formally announced it could no longer balance its books. It has since said talks will continue with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).
There is an £87m hole in the authority's budget for this year and it may have to spend up to £100m to fix a botched IT system.
"Tough decisions" would need to be made, the council's leader John Cotton admitted to the BBC but statutory services such as social care and waste collections would continue.
In the Section 114 report, the council's interim director of finance, Fiona Greenway, said the authority would draw up a plan over the next few days.
Ms Greenway said the plan would include a full assessment of the council's capital programme, including potentially delaying projects, and a formal request to ministers for financial help.
The authority has until 26 September to hold an extraordinary full council meeting to decide its response.
In February, a four-year capital programme was agreed by councillors.
The planned spending included £548m on improving housing, £12.2m on the Alexander Stadium Legacy Project and £16m to improve the A457 Dudley Road.
Residents who spoke to the BBC said they felt let down by the council and worried for the future of longstanding attractions and assets.
Among them were mum, Mandi, who said she felt she would be punished despite always paying her council tax.
She explained: "With the equal pay, this could have been sorted out a long time ago - why are we having to suffer for it?"
University of Birmingham student Thea said she was concerned about the future of Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.
"[It was] part of the reason I chose to study here," she said. "The museum is part of Brum's legacy and to have that gone [would be] upsetting."
