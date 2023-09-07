Woodhouse Primary school in emergency closure due to RAAC fears
- Published
A primary school has closed temporarily amid fears it might have crumbling concrete on site.
Woodhouse Primary Academy in Birmingham has switched to online learning due to the possibility of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
In a letter to parents, headteacher Oliver Wilson said they had not been able to establish if RAAC was present.
The academy is not on the official list issued by the Department for Education, of schools confirmed as having RAAC.
Some 147 schools in England have so far been identified as having education facilities built with the material, often used in flat roofing, floors and walls.
A letter announcing the school's emergency closure had been sent to parents and carers on Wednesday evening.
'Immediate effect'
Mr Wilson said the school, in Quinton, had been unable to "eliminate the presence of RAAC" through surveys of the building and could therefore not "completely ensure the safety of everyone within the school building".
"We have made the decision to close Woodhouse Primary Academy and move the children to remote learning with immediate effect," he added.
Mr Wilson said the school had "acted without delay" to arrange surveys to provide evidence that there was no RAAC present and had completed its own condition survey in the summer.
"Our survey identified that there may be some risk and we then commissioned the Department for Education survey - We are still awaiting a survey," he added.
Downing Street said it was not aware of other schools shutting while awaiting a survey.
The Prime Minister's official spokesperson said there was not a requirement to close in advance of a survey but declined to say the Woodhouse Primary Academy should stay open, adding that he was "not in the business of dictating" to schools on safety.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk