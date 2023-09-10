Drivers warned of M42 overnight closures in Birmingham
- Published
Drivers are being warned to allow extra time for overnight journeys as a motorway carriageway is closed for safety work.
From Monday, the M42 northbound is to close from junction 2, Hopwood Park, to junction 3a, Umberslade Interchange.
The closures near Birmingham are scheduled between 20:00 and 06:00 BST until Friday 15 September.
The work is part of an ongoing scheme to upgrade drainage and central reservation barriers.
People travelling to Birmingham Airport are being advised in particular to plan ahead and allow extra time.
Diversions have been put in place.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.