Dudley mansion linked to Gunpowder plot added to at-risk register
- Published
A historical mansion once used used as a hiding place for some of those behind the Gunpowder Plot is set to be added to the national "at-risk" register.
Holbeche House in Kingswinford, Dudley, most recently operated as a care home before it was boarded up last year.
But Dudley Council raised concerns the vacant Grade II listed building may fall into disrepair.
A spokesperson for Historic England confirmed the house would be added to the Heritage at Risk Register.
The annual list, set to be published later this year, highlights historical buildings and sites at risk of being lost through neglect, decay or redevelopment.
Holbeche House is known for being the place where some of those behind the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605 took shelter and hid before they were caught.
Local historian and author John Sparry said the plotters stole horses from near Warwick Castle and travelled through Worcestershire before they reached the mansion
Leader Robert Catesby and his Catholic co-conspirators fled to the property after Guy Fawkes was caught preparing to blow up the Houses of Parliament in a bid to kill the Protestant King James I.
Several of the plotters, including Catesby, were killed in gunfire at the house shortly after and the survivors captured.
Dudley Council's deputy leader, Paul Bradley, said it was a shame to see a building with "such great heritage" fall into disrepair.
He said the council would work with the building's private landlord, to "bring it back into use as soon as possible".
"Historic England will then review this property every year and make sure we are doing everything we possibly can to make sure that the heritage and the history of this area is really supported," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk