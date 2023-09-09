Wolverhampton commercial unit collapses after fire
A commercial unit internally collapsed after fire ripped through it, sending plumes of smoke over a city.
At the height of the blaze, more than 60 firefighters were at the building off Hickman Avenue in Eastfields, Wolverhampton.
Fire chiefs urged residents to close their windows and told others to avoid the area after the blaze broke out at about 20:45 BST on Friday.
Crews remain at the site damping down on Saturday, the fire service said.
Black smoke could be seen pouring into the sky, with 12 fire engines sent to the scene.
The firefighters had to work on the outside of the structure due to the "internal collapse of the building", West Midlands Fire Service said.
