West Bromwich colour run supports football club charity
On one of the hottest days of the year, 200 people ran, jogged and walked around a Black Country park to raise funds for a sporting charity - and got covered in paint in the process.
The Blind Dave Heeley Colour Run was organised by The Albion Foundation, the charity arm of West Bromwich Albion Football Club.
The event is named after the foundation's ambassador who has raised more than £3m for the charity with various challenges, including walking along Hadrian's Wall last week.
"The Albion Foundation is extremely grateful to have Blind Dave Heeley as our ambassador," said Jonathan Ward, from the foundation.
"So to be able to put on our annual Blind Dave Colour Run is just a small token of thanks for the amazing fundraising Dave continually does for The Albion Foundation.
"To be able to welcome over 200 people to Sandwell Valley for this event is everything The Albion Foundation stands for, and what we are trying to achieve in the local community."
"The Albion Foundation is all about kids and primarily disability," said 'Blind Dave'.
"They support kids with blind football, power chairs, disability sports across the board, they help under-privileged kids.
"These kids need support and inspiration and I love to support and create awareness."
The Albion Foundation has announced plans for a charity football match when West Brom will host Wolves in the Black Country Derby: Legends Edition at The Hawthorns on 8 September 2024.
