American bully XL dogs: Girl hurt in attack wants breed banned
- Published
An 11-year-old girl who was attacked by a dog in Birmingham has backed calls for American bully XL dogs to be banned.
Ana Paun said she was "terrified" and "screaming for help" as the dog grabbed her in Bordesley Green on Saturday.
Two men who intervened were also treated in hospital after being bitten by the bully XL crossed with a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
Ana's mum said she thanked God her daughter was alive.
The prime minister's spokesman said the attack was shocking and the government was taking it extremely seriously.
Ana spent Saturday night in hospital but was released on Sunday evening.
She was visiting the shops with her 18-year-old sister when she saw the dog.
"The dog was staring at me and I got scared, so I started to run," she said, adding she had started to feel "really panicked".
"The dog grabbed my hand and started moving me about," she said.
"Someone grabbed him off my hand, and after he let go of my arm he went on my shoulder and he bit my shoulder as well.
"I think someone hit him with a scooter and I got up and ran into the shop."
She said she was grateful for those who had stepped in to help her.
The dog's owner should have been more responsible, she added.
"I think they should be banned all those bulldogs should be banned."
People have been telling the BBC how they feel about bully XLs
"They hurt my husband's arm and crushed my dog. What sort of dog should be roaming the streets like that? If was a child it would be dead. I hate them. They ruined our lives" - Pam, from Doncaster and whose dog was attacked by two American bullies, told BBC Radio 5 Live
"I took my dog and my baby on a walk and this dog just got out and went for me. My dog got away so it went for me again. I was really lucky because I got saved by a lorry driver. If it wasn't for him I would probably be in a very, very different condition" - Katie, from Doncaster, who was injured by a bully XL three weeks ago, told 5 Live
"She's just the sloppiest, dopiest dog I've ever owned. She's great with other people, her only downside is she gets excited when she sees people" - Charlotte Towner told BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat
"I'm not bothered by children running around near him because I have trained him very well. They are so loving. They are known as a family dog" - American bully owner Mollie told Newsbeat
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk