Samuel Newey: Counselling plan in name of volunteer killed in Ukraine
The mother of a volunteer killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces hopes to establish a fund to pay for counselling for British volunteers.
Samuel Newey, 22, from Solihull, was killed in action in Eastern Ukraine on 30 August.
Vikki Downes said everyone fighting overseas should be offered support.
"Whether we agree with the fact that they went in the first place, they're traumatised and they need help," she said.
Samuel, a former Birmingham psychology student, had been in the country for over a year when he died during an assault on a Russian trench.
Ms Downes, a nurse from Nuneaton in Warwickshire, said she took pride and comfort in her son's final actions.
"Sam waited for all of his unit to be safe. But he also rescued [Ukrainian] prisoners so he set people free and then was hit by artillery," she said.
"I couldn't be more prouder of my boy as a human being."
Brother Dan Newey, 31, said he had fought side by side with Samuel in Ukraine.
"Not once did he ever show any sign of fear. He was courageous throughout," he added.
The family has raised more than £25k through crowdfunding to pay for the repatriation of Samuel's body and a funeral.
Ms Downes also wants to establish the counselling fund in his memory.
She said: "There are ex-military volunteering who will get help when they get home. But there are also youngsters like Sam who, on returning home and if they're lucky enough to come home, will struggle massively."
Dan, who previously fought against the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria, said "13 or 14" friends had taken their lives after returning from war zones.
"The war doesn't end when you come home, you've got another war when you get back," he added.
In 2020, Samuel and his father were charged with terrorism offences connected to Dan joining the Kurdish YPG militia to fight IS.
Both denied the charges, which were eventually dropped and no further action taken.
Mr Newey is believed to be the 10th British person to die in the conflict in Ukraine.
