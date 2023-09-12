Midlands celebrity chefs team up to cook fundraising meal
Celebrated chefs from across the Midlands have teamed up to cook a special meal to raise money.
Award-winning chef Matt Davis has undergone more than 60 operations at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after suffering a life-changing injury.
As a thank you, he enlisted his Michelin Star colleagues to cook at Fisher House - the hospital's home away from home for injured military staff.
It also marked the centre's 10th anniversary.
Six years ago, Mr Davis was seriously injured after suffering an electric shock and is now under the care of the Royal Centre for Defence medicine, where he learned about the work of Fisher House.
"Life is very different, life is hard. [I have] a huge disability, I'm left-handed and I've lost the use of my left arm," said Mr Davies, the vice chair of the British Culinary Federation.
"Without the hospital, without the surgeons and without what I've been through, I would not be here today, it's been a very emotional journey.
"Doing events like this, cooking with friends and raising much-needed money for the wonderful people here at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is an amazing feeling."
Nicknamed the Godfather of the Staffordshire food scene, Mr Davies is known for supporting some of the biggest names in the industry, including the owner of Upstairs, Staffordshire's first and only Michelin Star venue.
Tom Shepherd, who runs Upstairs, said: "Matt was very much the first person to put Staffordshire on the map in my opinion."
The charity event, held on Monday, also saw fellow Staffordshire chef and Great British Menu star Thom Bateman offer a helping hand.
He added: "To give something back to the community and an environment that supports us so much is really important to me."
'Absolutely amazing'
In the last five years, Mr Davies has raised more than £40,000 by cooking with his friends and has said he is determined to keep dishing up fundraising opportunities.
Fisher House is a purpose-built 18-bedroom facility that supports military patients and their families who are receiving treatment at the hospital.
Dave Watson, Fisher House ambassador, said: "To have someone like Matt, a Michelin Star chef, giving back to the Fisher House after what he has been through is absolutely amazing."
