Birmingham police share images after 'drive-by shooting'
A police hunt for three masked e-bike riders has been launched following what police called a drive-by shooting.
Gun shots were fired at a white Lexus car as it drove along Quinton Road West in Birmingham at about 17:45 BST on Sunday, police said.
The West Midlands force has released images of three people in connection with the investigation.
Officers have also appealed for the car's occupants to come forward.
Police said shots were fired towards the car by a masked rider of a "scrambler-style e-bike", adding the masked riders of two other such bikes were "also involved in the incident".
Det Insp Michelle Cordell said: "This happened in broad daylight and on a main arterial route. This incident is truly shocking and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.
"We would also ask anyone who lives, visits or has businesses in and around the surrounding areas to check their cameras to see if they've picked up any footage that could help our investigation."
