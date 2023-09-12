'Bankrupt' Birmingham's challenges 'extreme' - leader
The challenges being faced by Birmingham City Council are extreme, its leader has conceded to members in the wake of a deep financial crisis.
Last week, the authority announced it was essentially bankrupt and all new spending would cease save for delivering essential services.
For the first time since, John Cotton on Tuesday formally addressed councillors at a cabinet meeting.
He told them "tough decisions" were needed to "rebuild Birmingham".
He said: "This is not a speech I ever wanted to give, but the harsh reality is that we are facing extreme challenges.
"These are challenging times, but I will do everything in my power to get us through these challenges, working together with our staff and our citizens."
The authority - the largest in Europe - has linked the failure to balance its books with the need to settle a £760m bill for equal pay claims it cannot afford to cover.
The Labour-led council - which has also been hit by costs relating to the flawed implementation of a new IT system - faces an immediate budget shortfall this year of £87m.
Analysis - Rob Mayor, Birmingham political reporter
John Cotton was abroad attending a "longstanding family commitment" when the news broke that Birmingham had issued a section 114 notice and other than a hastily arranged interview via video call that day, this speech was his first public appearance since the authority he leads effectively declared itself bankrupt.
We now know a budget recovery plan to deal with Birmingham's crippled finances will be presented for approval by councillors on 25 September.
That may be the day we get the first clues on which services will face the worst of the inevitable budget cuts to come.
We also learnt that a panel of experts is to be assembled to help with problems in finance, human resources and, importantly, industrial relations; an area which has been plagued with difficulty at the authority for years.
The financial effect of equal pay liability, Mr Cotton said, had been known for some time and concern of its impact had been "growing" since he became leader in May.
He stressed the city was still "open for business" and criticised actions by central government, saying the authority had seen "cuts to our budget of around £1bn since 2010" and faced challenges over adult social care demand, reductions in business rates income, and "rampant inflation".
He said the authority was speaking with the Local Government Association over the problems and would be meeting with Michael Gove, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities secretary, to discuss a way forward.
"Now, more than ever, we must pull together for the sake of people and communities right across Birmingham," Mr Cotton told the cabinet meeting.
A further meeting to discuss matters is due for 25 September.
