Erdington man who made ammunition in bedroom jailed
A man who admitted making ammunition for guns in his bedroom has been jailed for more than 14 years.
Jordan Geoghegan took selfies of himself holding a machine gun and handgun, police said.
The 23-year-old, from Birmingham, boasted in texts of being able to buy cheap guns and how he planned to kill someone with a shotgun.
Geoghegan was jailed at the city's Crown Court after pleading guilty to three charges.
Searches revealed video footage of him showing off guns including on one occasion while walking in public, detectives said.
In text messages, Geoghegan offered to sell everything from revolvers to assault rifles.
In one he boasted: "12 double barrel, Model 27 semi auto MK sten…. There (sic) the kinda things I can get aha just don't tell no-one."
In another, the force said he wrote how he planned to kill with a shotgun.
He was arrested at his home in Summerlee Road, Erdington, where officers found tools which could be used to convert blanks into lethal rounds.
Shotgun cartridges and bullet casings were also discovered.
One of the guns in the video was recovered and found to be a viable firearm, the force said but admitted it was not clear if the others were real or imitation.
Traces of Geoghegan's DNA were discovered on the bullets along with several mobile phone videos of him handling guns, Det Ch Insp Peter Cooke said.
"The text messages he was exchanging with other criminals show he was serious and committed to the trade in illegal firearms he was.
"He had the tools, knowledge and skills to produce large quantities of live ammunition."
Geoghegan pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and being involved in the sale or transfer of ammunition.
He was jailed for 14-and-a-half years at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.
