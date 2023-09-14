Circus classes help stabbed Wolverhampton paramedic's recovery
A paramedic stabbed on duty said practising circus skills had been "life-changing" for her recovery.
West Midlands Ambulance Service worker Deena Evans was attacked in Wolverhampton in 2020 while carrying out a welfare check.
She believes learning to perform with silks and aerial hoops has accelerated her rehabilitation by several years.
"There's no way I'd be at the recovery stage I am now without doing this," Ms Evans, from Willenhall, said.
"I'd still be doing my basic physio, struggling to change gear in the car."
The mum-of-three was stabbed in the chest and spent two days in hospital after the attack on 6 July 2020.
Medics treating her had to cut through muscle wall to remove a large clot.
"The muscles had all been taken apart, put back together again, so they were really weak and fragile, which had affected the nerves into my arm, around my side," Ms Evans said.
She decided a routine of physio treatment and gentle stretching was "not me," and started attending challenging classes at The Jewels Academy in Dudley.
She believes the new regime has helped her return to fitness.
"Coming to Jewels and the classes that I do has improved my recovery to the point where you would say 'life-changing'," she said.
"Three years ago, I'm sat at home crying, too scared to go to the shop and not being able to lift a kettle or dry my hair.
"It [recovery] would perhaps have taken five years, so to get to this stage in a couple of years, it's quite relieving really."
In July 2021 a man was jailed for the attack on Ms Evans and her colleague, Michael Hipgrave.
Academy director Jade Marissa Flash said she was proud of her student.
"I just can't believe how far she's come," she said.
"She's so strong. She's like a power woman."
