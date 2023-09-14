Wednesbury bar closed due to links with serious disorder
A bar has been shut due to its links with serious disorder, police said.
The West Midlands force stated the premises licence for MJ's Bar on Bridge Street, Wednesbury, had been revoked after police asked for a full review by Sandwell Council.
It had been temporarily suspended, after a man suffered serious injuries following an incident on 13 August.
The bar has the right of appeal to the magistrates court within 21 days of its receipt of a letter.
The decision notice would be issued "in the coming days", police said on Wednesday.
