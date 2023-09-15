Plumes of smoke seen from large factory fire in Dudley
Plumes of smoke can be seen from miles around after a large fire broke out at a factory in the Black Country.
West Midlands Fire Service sent crews to the scene at Crackley Way, Netherton, shortly after 12:05 BST.
The continuing incident involved a fire on the first floor of the factory, the service said.
A full site evacuation has taken place and six fire engines are at the scene trying to bring the blaze under control.
