West Midlands community heroes honoured at Make a Difference awards
- Published
A 99-year-old woman who raised £10,000 for charity and a boy who has inspired others while having cancer were among the winners at the BBC Radio WM Make A Difference Awards.
They have been recognised for the contribution they made to their local community.
The awards started during the pandemic to highlight good work being done by people.
Categories include carers, volunteers, community groups and environmentalists.
Lilian Cox, 99, from Tipton, was described as a "national treasure" by her family and raised money for the Beacon Centre for the Blind in Dudley in memory of her identical sister, Doris.
They both caught Covid-19, but while Lilian survived, Doris did not.
Her granddaughter said it took her "months of determination and strength to get back to her cheeky self", but she had since "turned her sadness into a positive" with her fundraising.
Lilian has also been praised for helping to save her warden-controlled home, which was due to be closed and her granddaughter said "people stop her in the street and ask for a photo with her".
She won the award in the fundraiser category.
The winner in the Bravery category was River Rhodes from Wolverhampton.
He has been receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy to treat a tumour called rhabdomyosarcoma.
The awards ceremony heard that during the weeks of treatment he showed "immense strength, courage and kindness" and helped other children going through their own treatment.
He loves football and while he was Manchester having proton beam therapy he became good friends with a number of footballers and gained a huge following on social media, where he is now known as River the Champ.
He still faces uncertainty with his diagnosis, but is back training again with his football team.
The Community Group award went to Brushstrokes in Sandwell, which supports people going through difficult times in their lives.
As well as helping local people, it has worked with refugees from Afghanistan, Ukraine and other countries.
It also offers a weekly cafe with hot food for more than 50 people, IT classes, a bike club, food and film events and a food bank.
The Green award went to Sew Marvellous in Birmingham.
It is a group of volunteers who sew bags out of recycled materials to support children or babies in poverty.
Its aim is to provided them with essential items in bags that look and feel good, that show the families they are cared about and valued.
Volunteers have made hundreds of bags over the past three years.
The volunteer award was presented to Sabiha Aziz from Birmingham, for working in various volunteering roles for the past 20 years.
She currently is chair of Birmingham Carer Forum, giving support to SEND families and giving them their voice to enable them to be heard and make change.
She has been doing this while her own children are in constant need of care because of various disabilities.
Christine Denning, from Stechford, was given the Carer award for her support for the elderly.
She uses her own wages to support those who have no family and works at Castle Court care home in Castle Vale.
Her son said: "Everyone loves her and says what a big heart she has.
"She works for minimum money but to her it's the passion and love she has for each resident."
He added: "The residents are never off my mom's mind, she brings it home with her and when she loses someone it really affects her as they are all like family to her."
The great neighbour award went to 80-year-old Madeleine Holland from Walsall, who collects food and delivers to food banks and neighbours.
She has been volunteering for more than 30 years and also helps youngsters from deprived communities with their studies.
A friend, who nominated her, said: "She radiates passion and is truly and inspiration to volunteering."
Meanwhile, the together award was presented to Jessica Logan from Tamworth.
She set up Making The Invisible Visible in 2019 after facing discrimination due to her chronic illness and disability being hidden.
Jessica has scars on her stomach due to multiple surgeries and had a stoma bag for a year which she proudly raised awareness of.
Her mother, who nominated her, said she believed there was a lack of awareness of those conditions and started by making a poster to educate people.
This expanded and she has since brought hundreds of people together for yearly awareness photoshoots with the photos being published in newspapers, magazines and on the television.
Her biggest yearly event is called the Warrior Charity Pageant which celebrates the beauty of everyone with an invisible illness or disability.
