Wolverhampton murder arrests after fatal stabbing of boy, 16
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton.
West Midlands Police said the teenager was found with fatal stab injuries in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, at about 16:30 BST on Monday. He was confirmed dead at the scene.
Two men, both aged 22, have been detained on suspicion of murder.
A 39-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.
The boy's family is being supported by specialist officers.
Anyone with further information has been asked to contact the force.
