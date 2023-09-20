Birmingham City Council's recovery likely to be 'brutal and painful' - expert
Council tax rises, job losses, service cuts and asset sales are likely to be required as part of Birmingham City Council's recovery plan, a financial report for the authority has warned.
One expert said the council's problems could be remedied, but the cure was likely to be "brutal" and painful.
All options will be considered, council leader John Cotton has said.
The local authority officially has five days to respond to the government's intervention, but has said it welcomes the move.
Some, including West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, have suggested the council could sell assets including its stake in Birmingham Airport and some of the land it owns.
"There is a lot of concern about a whole number of issues at the moment, and understandably so," said Mr Cotton.
"We will look at all of these issues on their merits, but what I want to ensure is that we are protecting the things that the people of this city value," he said.
Commissioners who will oversee the council, with powers to make decisions directly, were expected in the city "in the coming couple of weeks," said the Labour council leader.
The local authority issued a section 114 notice on 5 September, effectively declaring bankruptcy, mainly due to a bill to settle equal pay claims which is expected to be about £760m.
The introduction of a new IT system, which has come under fire, has also seen expected costs spiral from £19m to £100m.
A budget shortfall for the current financial year stands at £87m, but is projected to rise to £165m in 2024-25.
'Hard choices'
An extraordinary general meeting of the full council is due to be held on Monday to discuss a financial recovery plan.
In a report released ahead of it, chief executive Deborah Cadman said work to address problems "must be urgent, will involve hard choices about what we deliver and how we operate".
"Our organisational shape and size is now out of balance with our income," she added.
A "redesign" of council services was therefore required resulting in a "smaller organisation that employs fewer people".
"In some cases this is likely to involve transfers of services and assets to other organisations," she said.
Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive at the Local Government Information Unit, said the government's move had come as "no surprise" but indicated "a lot of pain to come".
"There's no doubt that commissioners can turn around a council's finances, but the cure can be pretty brutal," he added.
