Art project to tell story of West Bromwich print workers
- Published
An art project will celebrate the history and stories of women who worked in a print factory.
Kenrick and Jefferson opened in West Bromwich in 1883 and operated for 100 years, with generations of families working there.
Walsall artist Sophie Huckfield spent the last year interviewing women who worked at the site and their family members.
Their stories were turned into a book and outdoor art exhibition.
While both men and women worked at Kenrick and Jefferson, the print works employed a large number of women in the factory and offices.
Among them was Caron O'Dowd who worked as a table hand from 1978 to 1987 in different departments from greeting cards to envelopes.
She shared a photograph of herself sitting in a waste paper tub, which was a factory tradition before someone's wedding.
"Whenever one of us was getting married, they used to put all the stuff in the tub and put you in the tub.
"I've still got the photographs... all me tights was ripped, they'd put all like this confetti stuff in my tights."
The project, called Outwork, was produced my Multistory, with funding from Historic England's Everyday Heritage Grants.
A spokesperson for Multistory said the project is "a continuation of Sophie's research into the histories of women's contribution to industrial labour" and "her aim to platform working-class women's stories".
"It has been wonderful to meet all the women involved in the project, to support them to share their stories and explore what work means to them," it added.
"We very much hope that they'll be proud of the outcome."
The outdoor exhibition will be displayed on the hoardings opposite the Kenrick and Jefferson building from Thursday, with the book launched on the same day at an event at West Bromwich's Central Library.
