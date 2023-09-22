West Midlands Police officer dies after being hit by car
A police officer has died after being hit by a car while walking to work.
Sgt Paul Frear, of West Midlands Police, was critically injured on Tollhouse Way, Smethwick, on Thursday morning.
The 45-year-old, who served in the force for 21 years, died on Friday morning.
Chief Constable Craig Guildford said the force's flags would be flying at half-mast as a "mark of respect" following the officer's death.
"We are offering all the support we can to his wife and their two children and his wider family too at this awful time," he added.
"We know how deeply this will affect those who knew him and worked with him and indeed the whole policing family."
Police have previously said the driver of the car was assisting with the investigation into the incident.
Sgt Frear, who was based in Wolverhampton, joined West Midlands Police in 2002.
'Dedicated and popular'
He had spent the past five years working on the city's Low Hill, Bushbury and Fallings Park neighbourhood policing teams.
In 2017, he won a chief constable's award for providing emergency first aid at the scene of a double stabbing outside a Wolverhampton nightclub.
The victims both survived due to his swift action, West Midlands Police said.
Police and and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said the officer had "committed his working life" to serving people within the region.
"He was a dedicated and popular member of the force throughout his 21 years' service," he said in a statement.
"My thoughts and those of everyone within my office are with his family, particularly his wife and children."
West Midlands Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with further information to get in contact.
