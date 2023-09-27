Heroin found stuffed in Birmingham boxing kit

The drugs were found stuffed in head guards and boxing gloves
By Maisie Olah
BBC News, West Midlands

Heroin with a street value of £250,000 has been found sewn in boxing gloves and head guards.

The drugs were recovered in a house in Birmingham and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

West Midlands Police said the seizure was part of an investigation into organised crime.

The man has been released on bail while the investigation continues, he force said.

It added the drugs weighed several kilograms and the equipment was stored in cardboard boxes.

Det Insp Rory Juss said: "This is a significant seizure of Class A drugs which would have undoubtedly caused misery on the streets of Birmingham and beyond.

"I'd urge anyone who may have information about large quantities of drugs being hidden in boxing equipment to get in touch with us."

The heroin weighed several kilograms in total, police said

