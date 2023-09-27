Akeem Francis-Kerr: Man found guilty for fatally stabbing clubber
A man who stabbed a clubber to death because he was standing "in his spot" has been found guilty of murder.
Edward Wilson killed Akeem Francis-Kerr on the dance floor at Valesha's nightclub in Walsall.
Wilson attacked Mr Francis-Kerr "out of anger, arrogance or jealousy" after returning from the toilet to find him talking to two women.
The victim's family whispered an emotional "yes" as the verdict was read out.
Wilson had sought to blame a friend for the attack but the jury at Stafford Crown Court convicted him of murder on Wednesday.
During the trial, prosecutor Maria Karaiskos KC said Wilson stabbed Mr Francis-Kerr, 29, on the dancefloor after returning to find him talking to two females in a recessed area of the club where Wilson had been standing since he arrived at the club.
The 32-year-old from Oldbury admitted he had an "altercation" and exchanged blows, but had denied stabbing Mr Francis-Kerr.
Instead, he told the jury he did not even know it had happened until his friend admitted after they had left the club that he may have "got" him.
Wilson said his friend made the admission when they were alone in the car after they had returned to Valesha's to allow a female friend to retrieve her phone.
When asked by his defence barrister Nigel Edwards KC why he did not tell police the truth if he knew his friend had admitted stabbing Mr Francis-Kerr, Wilson said he was afraid that it would put his son and his mother in danger.
He was arrested at an apartment in Sheffield on 14 March, which had been booked by an ex-partner.
He was found with his passport and the prosecution said he had fled to the city to hide out.
On Wednesday, Judge Kristina Montgomery told Wilson he would be sentenced on 4 October and warned him he would be facing life imprisonment.
She thanked the jury and praised Mr Francis-Kerr's loved ones, who had attended court every day during the case, for the way they behaved in the public gallery.
