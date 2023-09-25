Babbs Mill: Firefighters recognised for lake rescue efforts
Firefighters who attempted to rescue four boys from a frozen lake have received commendations.
Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10.
They went into the water at Babbs Mill Park, near Solihull, on 11 December.
Fifteen firefighters have received Chief Fire Officer's commendations for their efforts at the scene.
A coroner concluded the boy's deaths had been an accident after they went to feed ducks.
In her summary, senior coroner Louise Hunt said she was satisfied "emergency services did their utmost", that "treatment in hospital was good" and "everyone did all they could and should be commended for their actions".
The firefighters who were commended immediately entered the freezing water to locate the children, despite not having the thermal personal protective equipment required, the fire service said, and worked tirelessly in extreme conditions before the children were located and brought to land, where efforts to resuscitate them began.
Wayne Brown, West Midlands Fire Service's Chief Fire Officer, praised the recipients for their professionalism in the line of duty.
"For so many people, not least the families of the boys who died, the incident at Babbs Mill Lake was a tragedy beyond words," he said.
"Every day, our staff respond to incidents in extremely challenging circumstances.
"They often go above and beyond what we expect of them when on duty and, on occasion, when they're not working.
"The work of all who responded was focused on finding and saving the boys.
"I am proud to commend those firefighters who gave their all at the scene.
"We only wish the outcome could have been different."
Those commended in recognition of their significant contribution to rescuing the four children, at risk of losing their own lives were:
- Watch Commander William Atwell, Sheldon Fire Station
- Crew Commander Matthew Hall, Sheldon Fire Station
- Firefighter Neil Bate, Sheldon Fire Station
- Crew Commander Peter Nicholls, Sheldon Fire Station
- Firefighter John Dean, Technical Rescue Unit, Bickenhill
- Firefighter Joel Hannon, Technical Rescue Unit, Sutton Coldfield
While the firefighters commended for their significant contribution to attempting to save the lives of the four children by performing CPR were:
- Watch Commander Ian Smith, Ward End Fire Station
- Crew Commander Majid Mohammed, Ward End Fire Station
- Watch Commander Paul Shields, Technical Rescue Unit, Wednesbury
- Firefighter Andrew Gumley, Sheldon Fire Station
- Firefighter Balbir Johal, Technical Rescue Unit, Bickenhill
- Firefighter Andrew Spry, of Sheldon Fire Station, who was off duty at the time of the incident
- Firefighter Nadia Bacciochi, Ward End Fire Station
- Firefighter Paul Richards, Ward End Fire Station
- Firefighter Kate Murphy, Technical Rescue Unit, Bickenhill
