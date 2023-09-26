Man jailed for killing Handsworth neighbour in argument
- Published
A man has been jailed after killing his neighbour in an argument.
LeSean Williams stabbed Andrew Gardner on Alexandra Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, last September.
Williams then fled on an electric scooter, leaving his victim to collapse and later die in hospital.
The 20-year-old defendant denied murder but admitted manslaughter at a trial at Birmingham Crown Court in March. He was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday.
A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Gardner, 41, died from a single stab wound to the chest.
The court was shown CCTV footage of Williams talking to another neighbour on Alexandra Road as Mr Gardner walked with a friend towards his home on 18 September 2022.
Mr Gardner heard the pair talking and became "irate and angry", believing they were laughing about his friend who said Williams had made derogatory comments towards him, West Midlands Police said.
Both the victim and defendant had knives and when Mr Gardner confronted Williams, he was stabbed in the chest, the force added.
Det Insp Michelle Thurgood said it was a "terribly sad case where a man lost his life defending his friend".
After his death, his family paid tribute to a "caring, loving son, father, brother and uncle".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk