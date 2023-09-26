Armed police at Birmingham house with man barricaded inside
- Published
Armed police have surrounded a property in Birmingham after a man barricaded himself inside.
Officers have been at the scene in Sparkbrook for more than 12 hours after getting reports at about 23:15 BST on Monday of disorder involving weapons.
The road has been cordoned off and residents have been evacuated from their homes.
No-one else is believed to be inside the property, West Midlands Police has confirmed.
A witness told the BBC he heard an argument at about 23:00 on Monday before a man with blood coming from his head ran out of a house on the road.
Force negotiators are also at the scene and the road remains sealed off, with neighbourhood officers in the area to reassure local residents.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk