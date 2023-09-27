University Hospitals Birmingham: Half of staff felt bullied
More than half of staff at a hospital trust that has been under fire for its "toxic culture" have said they felt bullied or harassed.
The findings come from an independent review commissioned by University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Trust.
It has been at the centre of NHS scrutiny after a culture of fear was uncovered in a BBC Newsnight investigation.
UHB has apologised for "unacceptable behaviours".
The trust is one of the largest of its kind in England, responsible for the Queen Elizabeth (QE), Heartlands, Good Hope and Solihull hospitals, as well as community services.
Of 2,884 respondents to a staff survey, 53% said they had felt bullied or harassed at work, while only 16% believed their concerns would be taken up by their employer.
Many said they were fearful to complain "as they believed it could worsen the situation," the review team found.
As many as 30% said they did not always feel safe at work.
The details make stark reading, with most staff blaming their immediate line managers or colleagues for the bullying.
UHB's independent organisational culture report follows a review by Prof Mike Bewick, prompted after whistleblowers told the BBC they had been punished for raising safety concerns.
One insider had previously described the trust in an interview as "a bit like the mafia".
'Sexual safety'
In Prof Bewick's two reports, published earlier this year, he wrote of a "historical coercive bullying culture where fear and threats were used as a management tool".
The latest of those reports, however, identified that improvements had been made.
UHB's survey, published on Wednesday, suggests the trust's problems remain widespread.
The second Bewick report, published in June, highlighted for the first time the issue of sexual harassment and the latest survey backs that up, with the review team saying that not enough was being done to "ensure the sexual safety of staff".
Reviewers analysed documents and spoke to about 4,000 staff members in various departments over four months from April, including non-medical, board and senior leader team members.
Their report highlighted how unacceptable behaviours and working practices had developed, leading to staff feeling isolated, discriminated against, unsafe and undervalued.
It also set out key recommendations, including greater transparency by managers, a shift to valuing staff and measures to ensure a safe working environment.
'Difficult reading'
In response, UHB said it fully accepted the report's core recommendations.
"We are very sorry for the unacceptable behaviours and working practices that the culture review highlights and welcome the recommendations, which we fully commit to implementing," Jonathan Brotherton, UHB chief executive, said.
"Whist the review makes very difficult reading, it resonates with what we have heard directly from staff," he added.
Mr Brotherton said the trust had already begun to make changes to its infrastructure and leadership and would do everything possible to become "the best possible place to work".
