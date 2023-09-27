Boy, 16, stabbed in Birmingham street attack
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed in the street in Birmingham.
He is being treated in hospital for serious injuries, police said, after the incident on Birdbrook Road, in Old Oscott, at about 14:25 BST.
West Midlands Police said a stretch of the road had been closed for investigations.
The force added that officers were going through CCTV footage, but were keen to speak to anyone who had information on the assault.
