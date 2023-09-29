Mohammed Istakhar: Family calls for action over knife crime
The daughter of a taxi driver who was stabbed to death in a random attack has said the experience has left her fearful about who else around her is carrying a knife.
Father-of-five Mohammed Istakhar, 44, was stabbed by Oliver Pugh near Braggs Farm Road in Solihull on 29 November.
This week, 20-year-old Pugh was jailed for at least 27 years.
Mr Istakhar's daughter Mariam Hijab, 26, has called for greater education on the impacts of carrying a knife
"Even now, after what has happened to dad, I get scared of walking to work thinking, is there someone around me with a knife here?" Ms Hijab said.
"They need to have youth workers out talking to these children.
"There needs to be education in school about knife crime.
"People, when they are doing it, they don't see the impact it might have on the family, so that is what needs to be taught."
West Midlands Police said Mr Istakhar had picked up Pugh and another man in his taxi in Birmingham city centre hours before the stabbing.
They were later seen on CCTV chasing him towards Lady Lane and then returning to his taxi minutes later without him.
Ms Hijab said the family were in "shock" after his death.
"He wasn't just our dad, he was our best friend," she said.
"He was a very hard-working man.
"We just feel like there is someone missing in our lives that was there for us."
Mr Istakhar's eldest son, Arslaan Ali, 22, added his dad was "a very good example of what a father should be".
"I don't know how someone can do such an evil thing to a poor innocent man," he said.
"People don't understand that when they use a knife they are not only ruining their own life by going to jail for such a long time, they are also ruining their family's life, their brother, siblings and whoever their loved ones are.
"And also the people they attack, what they had done to my father affected so many people - my little brother is 12, he is such a young kid and he has to grow up without a dad now.
"My siblings, they don't get to have that laugh and good times and spend that time with my dad any more because of a knife."
Earlier that evening, Pugh had also assaulted other men for no apparent reason, West Midlands Police said.
Luca De-Fazio, 18, was found not guilty of murder, but sentenced to one month in prison after admitting possession of a knife.
