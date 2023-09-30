Pedestrian dies in West Midlands hit-and-run
A woman was killed when she was struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing in a hit-and-run crash.
It happened on Thorns Road, Quarry Bank, near Brierley Hill, at about 20:00 BST on Friday, West Midlands Police said.
The woman, in her 20s, died at the scene.
The car was found abandoned nearby and the suspected driver, an 18-year-old man, went to a police station and was detained, officers added.
He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving while unfit through drink or drugs and remained in custody.
Thorns Road was closed for several hours but reopened on Saturday morning.
The woman's family have been told of her death and were receiving specialist support, the force said.
CCTV footage from the area was being examined by detectives.
