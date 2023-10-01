Man charged after heroin found stuffed in Birmingham boxing kit
A man was charged after heroin with a street value of £250,000 was found sewn into boxing gloves and head guards.
The drugs were found in a house in Birmingham on Wednesday where the equipment was found in cardboard boxes.
A 41-year-old man was charged after a drugs warrant was carried out in Highgate on Friday, West Midlands Police said.
He was accused of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs namely heroin.
The man appeared before magistrates on Saturday and was due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 27 October, the force added.
When the drugs were found, a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and released on bail.
