Three men who saved a woman from Birmingham attack given award
- Published
Three men who helped stop a city centre knife attack have been given Good Citizen Awards by a police force.
Passer-by Paul Fogoe, coffee shop worker Ali Mehmet and Colmore BID security officer James Crooks helped stop the attack on a woman in Birmingham on 16 August 2022.
Mr Fogoe rushed towards the attacker with a chair.
All three received a commendation from West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford.
After Mr Fogoe was able to put himself between the woman and her attacker and then Mr Mehmet, who was in the coffee shop at the time, rushed to the door and brought her inside to safety.
'Courageous'
The attacker, who was still armed, fled the scene and Mr Mehmet ran after them while calling the police.
Mr Crooks, who was on street patrol in the area at the time, was informed of the incident and joined the pursuit.
He was able to relay information to a West Midlands Police CCTV operator, which helped pinpoint the suspect.
He also used his body-worn camera to record footage, which would later be used as evidence.
West Midlands Police said: "Thanks to the quick thinking and courageous actions of all three men, we were able to locate and arrest the attacker, who was later charged with attempted murder.
"The trio's intervention may also have ultimately saved the life of the woman who was attacked.
"She survived the ordeal and was treated for her injuries."
All three received Good Citizen Awards.
Also receiving a commendation was Brian Kiboma who rescued a passenger from a burning car after a crash in Smethwick on 11 January 2022.
Two other people lost their lives after the vehicle hit street furniture in Hagley Road West.
