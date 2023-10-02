'Overlooked' West Midlands towns to get £20m each
- Published
Four towns in the West Midlands, identified as among the most-overlooked in the country, have been awarded £20m each in government funding.
The money for Darlaston, Smethwick, Bilston and Dudley is earmarked for projects over the next decade.
They are among 55 towns sharing £1.1bn.
Walsall Council said the funding would help develop a long-term plan for Darlaston, based on the needs of the community.
Councillor Adrian Andrew, portfolio holder for regeneration said it was "fantastic news" for the borough.
"Investing in the places where we live and work to create local opportunities and improve quality of life is a top priority and this funding will help us to transform the town," he said.
"I am thrilled with this news and look forward to seeing the plans for Darlaston progress."
The borough is already undergoing a £1.5bn transformation, which the council said would create thousands of job opportunities and new housing.
The scheme for Darlaston, it said, joins existing Town Deal plans for Bloxwich and Walsall Town Centre already being delivered, the council said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk