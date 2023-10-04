'Rare' MG Rovers 'to be moved from Longbridge car plant'
MG Rover prototypes spotted at the car maker's former plant are set to be moved to a motoring museum, said the firm.
Tom Cowling was among MG Rover enthusiasts who expressed dismay online at seeing the "rarest cars" the firm made outside at Longbridge, Birmingham.
Mr Cowling claimed these included the RDX60, Rover TCV and MG TF coupe.
But MG said it was arranging for some prototypes to go to the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire.
MG announced it would stop making cars at the site in Lowhill Lane in 2016. But MG, owned by China's largest car manufacturer SAIC Motor, still has a base at Longbridge.
Mr Cowling travelled to the site from his Sheffield home after hearing some prototypes, which are early versions of a vehicle, were still there. He filmed them for a video on social media.
He told online followers they "needed to be preserved".
"These are real pieces of British motoring history and need to be documented and saved," he said.
Mr Cowling told the BBC he had been interested in MG Rovers since he was about eight and had been "incredibly disappointed" to see the "historic" cars in a car park.
"There's been a lot of hard work from the people at Longbridge who used to work there to create those cars. And it's really sad to see that hard work and that history of sitting outside not being appreciated," he said.
He added his mission was to get them into the British Motor Museum or a similar venue.
"MG Motor UK value the history and legacy of these cars and as such we are in active discussions with the British Motor Museum in Gaydon who have shown interest in displaying them," a spokesperson said.
"We are currently liaising with the museum to arrange collection and relocation of these cars."
