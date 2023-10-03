Man 'jumps' from Edgbaston high rise flat fire
- Published
A man whom firefighters believe jumped from a window to escape a tower block blaze has "potentially life-threatening injuries".
Fire crews were called to Montreal House on Benmore Avenue in Edgbaston, Birmingham, after flames broke out in a third-floor flat at about 07:50 BST.
Ambulance crews administered trauma care to the man at the scene.
West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze was out but smoke had damaged the flat and third-floor lobby area.
It added a search of properties was carried out and a number of people would have to be rehomed. Those affected were being assisted by Citizen Housing.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said on arrival it found a man with "potentially life-threatening injuries".
It said crews administered trauma care at the scene before transferring him via ambulance to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
At the height of the blaze, 45 firefighters were called to the building, the fire service said.
It added resources had since been scaled back and an external inspection of the affected flat was taking place along with efforts to restore power to the building.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk