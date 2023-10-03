Sandwell super hospital opening delayed until autumn 2024
- Published
The opening of a super hospital has been delayed by another six months until autumn 2024.
The Midlands Metropolitan University Hospital was slated to open in the spring, already some six years behind schedule.
Work on the Smethwick site has been beset by difficulties, with the collapse of construction firm Carillion in 2018 and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Managing director Rachel Barlow said she was "confident" with the new date.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said construction workers will hand over the keys to the hospital by spring, but it will take a further 26 weeks to induct staff and carry out clinical testing scenarios.
When completed, the new hospital will have more than 700 beds, 11 operating theatres, an emergency unit and maternity services.
Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust will continue to provide out-patient clinics, day-surgery and routine diagnostics at Sandwell and City Hospital sites
The total cost of the hospital will be in excess of £988m, £300m more than originally planned.
Ms Barlow, managing director of Midland Metropolitan Programme, announced the delay at Sandwell Council's health overview and scrutiny meeting.
She added the vision for the hospital is to "transform clinical services" and act as a "catalyst to enhance care and treatment and improve life chances and health outcomes for our communities."
