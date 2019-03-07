Image copyright Tim Ronalds Architects Image caption Bradford Live is expected to open in autumn 2020

Plans to transform a derelict 1930s cinema into a live music venue in West Yorkshire have been approved.

The application to convert the former Odeon building in Bradford into a 3,800-capacity venue was backed at a Bradford Council meeting.

The building, once one of the largest cinemas in Britain, has been empty for about 20 years. It is not listed but is in a conservation area.

The Bradford Live group hopes to open the music venue in 2020.

New signage on the building, including a large digital sign on the Princes Way frontage, was also approved.

Operators the NEC group aim to hold 200 events a year in the building.

In 2017 it was the location for special screenings of the Doctor Who Christmas special, Twice Upon a Time, starring Peter Capaldi.

The authority had previously planned to demolish the building and redevelop the site.

Building work has started, although the planning application has only just been approved, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Lee Craven, of Bradford Live, said: "Together we will create a world-class live event space overlooking City Park for the first time in many years.

"We're planning to open our doors in the autumn of 2020."

Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said the redevelopment would "bring new visitors to the city centre and also provide jobs and opportunities".