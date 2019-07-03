Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption His family described Mr Ayaz as a "lovely son and brother"

A man who was found dead in a street in Bradford has been named by police.

Mohammed Feazan Ayaz, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene at Saffron Drive in Allerton on Monday morning.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion or murder and remains in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

Mr Ayaz's family described him as a "a father figure, a lovely son and brother" and urged anyone with information to contact police.

Image caption He was found in the street at about 04:25 BST on Monday

