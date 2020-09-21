Coronavirus: New restrictions in West Yorkshire explained Published duration 5 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

Tighter restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus are due to come in in parts of West Yorkshire, but many people are still unclear of the rules.

Several areas of the UK are introducing more restrictions from Tuesday, including all parts of Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale.

The main message is not to mix households, but confusion abounds about whether that applies outdoors or in a pub, or how it works with childcare.

We put some questions to the councils involved to find out what people are still allowed to do until infection rates come down.

What you are not allowed to do from Tuesday in Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees:

Meet people you do not live with inside a private home or garden, except where you have formed a support bubble

Visit someone else's home or garden even if they live outside Bradford, Kirklees or Calderdale

You are strongly advised not to socialise with people you do not live with in other indoor public venues - such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues, or visitor attractions

Socialise outdoors in a group of no more than six people from different households

Visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances. Care homes should restrict visits to these circumstances

Can I still meet people outdoors?

If you live in one of the local lockdown areas, you can still do a lot of the things you could do before - such as go to the pub, visit a restaurant, park or attraction - but you are advised not to do these things with people from other households.

All the councils said those in affected areas were "strongly advised" not to socialise with people they did not live with in any public venue.

Public venues include pubs, restaurants, shops, visitor attractions and parks.

Nationally, gatherings of more than six people are currently banned indoors and outdoors with some exemptions.

These include in education and workplaces, while at weddings and funerals up to 30 people are allowed to gather.

Why are these restrictions just for inside homes and gardens?

The rules state people must not meet people they do not live with in a private house or garden, unless they are in a support bubble.

Support bubbles can be formed with another household if they are a single parent of a child under 18, or if they live alone.

The restrictions have been brought in as statistics show the virus has been spreading more rapidly because of contact with other families within each others' homes.

Public venues are subject to more stringent safety measures, such as hand gel stations and social distancing, so are considered a lower-risk place to meet.

Can a tradesperson still work on my house?

Tradespeople are still allowed into private homes, but care should be taken to maintain social distancing measures, according to government guidelines.

What about babysitters?

Local lockdown restrictions in England have been eased to allow people to look after children outside their household.

Previously, people in affected areas were prohibited from meeting other households.

But after complaints from parents , Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday people looking after children under 14 or vulnerable adults would now be exempt.

Can I still play team sports?

Organised sports are allowed to take place in public - indoors or outdoors - but not in a private outdoor space such as a garden or inside a private home.

I work from home but with clients coming to my house; is this still allowed?

If your home is also your workplace, it appears this is still acceptable, as long as covid-safe guidelines are followed, such as hand gel stations and social distancing.

Can I travel to a different area or must I stay in Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees?

You are free to travel anywhere and socialise with others outside of their household - but must not enter anyone's house or garden, and must always abide by the rule of six when out and about.

