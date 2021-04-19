M&S to open new online clothing warehouse in Bradford
Up to 300 jobs will be created with the building of a new automated warehouse, Marks and Spencer has said.
The facility, within the retailer's existing Bradford distribution centre, would help to grow its online business, M&S added.
Due to open by Christmas, the warehouse will be able to dispatch more than 35,000 items of clothing a day.
Stephen Langford, director of M&S.com, said growing the firm's online business had "never been more important".
'Bras and belts'
The Bradford site, which currently delivers both clothing and food to stores, was believed to be one of the largest warehouses in the UK when it opened in 2010.
The expansion means that, once operational, the site can also be used to fulfil online orders, supporting operations at the firm's Castle Donington warehouse in Leicestershire.
Many retailers have reported seeing a surge in online orders due to the coronavirus pandemic with Marks & Spencer citing a 34% increase in digital sales in the first half of the 2020-21 financial year.
Mr Langford said the company was "transforming" its clothing business to be more relevant to customers.
He added: "While it's exciting our stores have reopened, growing our online business has never been more important and part of that is a behind-the-scenes network which means we can serve our customers as efficiently as possible."
The online warehouse will distribute boxed products, ranging from "bras to belts" and will eventually support about 20% of online orders, the firm said.
