Kian Tordoff: Bradford fatal stabbing victim named
A man who died after being stabbed in a fight in West Yorkshire has been named.
Kian Tordoff, 19, from Bradford, died after he was found with stab wounds by police who were called to John Street in the city on Sunday morning.
Another man, also 19, who was stabbed in the same incident, is still in hospital in a stable condition.
Two men, aged 16 and 21, arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 26-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, remain in custody, police said.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the fighting or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
